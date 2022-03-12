Oscar Mayer™ Deli Fresh Blackened Chicken Breast
Product Details
Oscar Mayer™ Deli Fresh Blackened Chicken Breast is quality chicken deli meat with no artificial preservatives, no nitrates or nitrites added, and no added hormones. So you can enjoy the fresh taste you want with nothing you don't! This chicken lunch meat is fully cooked and coated with red bell peppers, paprika and other seasonings for a mouthwatering flavor. Use Oscar Mayer™ Deli Fresh chicken to make a classic chicken cold cut sandwich for a school lunch, or try making a chicken melt in a panini press. Oscar Mayer™ Deli Fresh chicken also makes a great addition to cheese and crackers or a Cobb salad. Keep the 8 ounce package refrigerated to maintain freshness. Oscar Mayer™ Deli Fresh Blackened Chicken Breast is 98% fat free.
- No artificial preservatives, see back panel for ingredients to support quality
- No nitrates or nitrites added
- Chicken raised with no added hormones
- Fully cooked and ready to eat
- Add a few slices of lunch meat to sandwiches, cheese and crackers or salads
- Keep packaged meat refrigerated to maximize freshness
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of Vinegar, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Cultured Dextrose*, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Carrageenan; Coated With Spices, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Oregano, Thyme, Basil, Paprika, Minced Garlic, Salt, Natural Flavors, Caramel Color.*Ingredients To Support Quality
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More