Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast Sliced Lunch Meat Family Size
Product Details
Make a delicious deli sandwich at home with Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken Breast Sliced Lunch Meat. Our quality deli chicken breast is made with no artificial preservatives, no added hormones, and no added nitrates or nitrites. Fully cooked and ready to eat, our rotisserie chicken slices are coated with paprika and other seasonings, making them perfect for a sandwich, salad, or cheese and crackers. Keep our family sized 16-ounce package of chicken deli lunch meat refrigerated to maintain freshness. If you enjoy our rotisserie chicken lunchmeat, be sure to try the other varieties of Oscar Mayer lunch meat.
- One 16 oz. tray of Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast Lunch Meat
- Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken Breast Sliced Lunch Meat is made from chicken raised with no added hormones
- Our sliced chicken sandwich meat has 8 grams of protein per serving
- Rotisserie chicken deli meat has no artificial preservatives and no added nitrates or nitrites
- Oscar Mayer chicken lunch meat is fully cooked and ready to eat
- Add a few slices of chicken sandwich meat to sandwiches, salads or cheese and crackers
- Keep each package of deli chicken refrigerated
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast, Water, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less than 2% of Vinegar, Salt, Cultured Dextrose (Ingredients to Support Quality), Sugar, Natural Chicken Type Flavor (Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor), Sodium Phosphates, Carrageenan, Potassium Chloride, Coated with Paprika, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Thyme.
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More