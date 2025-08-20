Hover to Zoom
Osem Bamba Peanut Snack
3.5 ozUPC: 0007754480600
Product Details
Part of the original Bamba (trademark) Peanut Puff family of products, corn extruded product coated in peanut butter.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0.3mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanut Paste, Corn Grits, Palm Oil, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible