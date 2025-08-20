Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Osem Bissli BBQ Flavored Wheat Snacks
2.5 ozUPC: 0007754482600
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Dehydrated Yeast, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Dextrose, Rice Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Artificial Smoke Flavor, Artificial Flavors, Canola Oil, Soy Protein, Spice Extract, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More