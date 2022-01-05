Osem® Bissli Pizza Flavor Wheat Party Snack
Product Details
Osem Bissli pizza flavored wheat snacks are suitable for vegetarians and free of artificial coloring and artificial preservatives. Each serving of our wheat snacks contains 170 calories and 3 g of protein with no cholesterol or trans fat. Flavored wheat snacks come in one 2.5 oz bag that contains two servings.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (72%), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dehydrated Yeast, Dextrose, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Spices, Flavor Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Dehydrated Onion and Garlic, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
