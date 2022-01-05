Osem® Bissli Pizza Flavor Wheat Party Snack Perspective: front
Osem® Bissli Pizza Flavor Wheat Party Snack Perspective: back
Osem® Bissli Pizza Flavor Wheat Party Snack

2.5 ozUPC: 0007754482900
Product Details

Osem Bissli pizza flavored wheat snacks are suitable for vegetarians and free of artificial coloring and artificial preservatives. Each serving of our wheat snacks contains 170 calories and 3 g of protein with no cholesterol or trans fat. Flavored wheat snacks come in one 2.5 oz bag that contains two servings.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour (72%), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dehydrated Yeast, Dextrose, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Spices, Flavor Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Dehydrated Onion and Garlic, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
