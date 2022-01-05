Ingredients

Wheat Flour (72%), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dehydrated Yeast, Dextrose, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Spices, Flavor Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Dehydrated Onion and Garlic, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.