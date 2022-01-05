Hover to Zoom
Osem Plain Homestyle Bread Crumbs
15 ozUPC: 0007754440004
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.8g1.23%
Saturated Fat0.2g1%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.3g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Contains Gluten), Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Leavening and Baking Acid (Less Than 1%: Salts of Tartaric & Lactic Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ascorbic Acid), Vinegar
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.