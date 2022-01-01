Guard the guardian of your activities with EXO EDGE for Apple Watch — the Apple Watch Series 6/SE/5/4 protective case with a precision fit. Its solid bezel, sleek design, smooth bumper and snug feel all combine to ensure your display stays intact and free from cracks no matter what you put it through.

Solid bezel protects your Apple Watch display

Sleek design complements and seamlessly integrates with your Apple Watch

Smooth bumper protects the display and edges

Precision fit stays on snug during bumps, slams and scrapes

All Apple Watch features work as designed with case