Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
OtterBox Black Exo Edge Case for Apple Watch SE
44 mmUPC: 0066054352387
Purchase Options
Product Details
Guard the guardian of your activities with EXO EDGE for Apple Watch — the Apple Watch Series 6/SE/5/4 protective case with a precision fit. Its solid bezel, sleek design, smooth bumper and snug feel all combine to ensure your display stays intact and free from cracks no matter what you put it through.
- Solid bezel protects your Apple Watch display
- Sleek design complements and seamlessly integrates with your Apple Watch
- Smooth bumper protects the display and edges
- Precision fit stays on snug during bumps, slams and scrapes
- All Apple Watch features work as designed with case