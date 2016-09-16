Hover to Zoom
OtterBox Defender iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 Case - Purple
1 ctUPC: 0066054342496
Take on every adventure with confidence when you equip your phone with Defender Series, the rugged iPhone SE (2nd gen) and iPhone 8/7 case.
- Holster: works as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand
- Port covers: stop dirt, dust and lint from getting into jacks and ports
- Screen protection: built-in to keep your brilliant display flawless
- Triple-layer defense: inner shell, outer slipcover and touchscreen protector