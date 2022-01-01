Hover to Zoom
OtterBox Defender Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max - Black
1 ctUPC: 0066054351248
Product Details
Guard your iPhone with the legendary Defender Series Screenless Edition. The rugged iPhone 11 Pro Max protective case offers multi-layer defense plus port covers to keep out dirt and dust.
- Inner hard shell, outer slipcover and holster deliver multi-layer defense
- Screenless design provides flawless touch response
- Port covers prevent dirt, dust and lint from clogging jacks and ports
- Included holster functions as a swiveling belt clip and a hands-free kickstand
- Pair with an OtterBox Amplify screen protector for total, 360-degree phone protection