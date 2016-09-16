Take on every adventure with confidence when you equip your phone with Defender Series, the rugged iPhone SE (2nd gen) and iPhone 8/7 case.

Triple-layer, drop proof iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus case: inner shell, outer slipcover and screen protector

Screen protection: built-in to keep your brilliant display flawless

Port covers: block dirt, dust and lint from getting into jacks and ports

Holster: works as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand