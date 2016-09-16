OtterBox Defender Series iPhone Case - Blac Perspective: front
OtterBox Defender Series iPhone Case - Blac Perspective: top
OtterBox Defender Series iPhone Case - Blac

1 ctUPC: 0066054342494
Take on every adventure with confidence when you equip your phone with Defender Series, the rugged iPhone SE (2nd gen) and iPhone 8/7 case.

  • Triple-layer, drop proof iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus case: inner shell, outer slipcover and screen protector
  • Screen protection: built-in to keep your brilliant display flawless
  • Port covers: block dirt, dust and lint from getting into jacks and ports
  • Holster: works as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand