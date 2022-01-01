OtterBox Defender Series iPhone Case - Clear Perspective: front
OtterBox Defender Series iPhone Case - Clear Perspective: back
OtterBox Defender Series iPhone Case - Clear Perspective: left
OtterBox Defender Series iPhone Case - Clear

1 ctUPC: 0066054342627
Clearly display your phone with the clear iPhone SE (2nd gen) and iPhone 8/7 case that protects against drops, dings and scratches.

  • Clear: scratch-resistant case puts your phone on display
  • Slim profile: sleek design slips easily into pockets and purses
  • Screen bumper: raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen
  • Easy installation: one-piece design slips on and off in a flash