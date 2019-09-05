Known for trusted protection and innovative mobile accessories, OtterBox has reinvented portable power with the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System. Use this charging pad as your base to fast charge Qi wireless devices and simultaneously stack multiple OtterSpot batteries. Goodbye cables and cords

36 watt base charging pad powers up to three OtterSpot wireless batteries and one device simultaneously

Eliminates tangled mess of wires on countertops and nightstands with one stackable charging pad base

Anti slip surface holds device in place while charging

Portable 10 watt speed, 5,000 mAh capacity OtterSpot wireless battery