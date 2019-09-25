Hover to Zoom
Otterbox Symmetry Series iPhone Case - Clear
1 ctUPC: 0066054351137
Purchase Options
Product Details
Symmetry Series Clear is the perfect choice when you have nothing to hide. Display your iPhone’s iconic design and showcase your unmistakably unapologetic personality with a clear iPhone case that radiates authenticity.
- Ultra-slim profile with a clear design showcases your iPhone and your style
- Precision design ensures buttons and mute switch work just like you expect them to
- Drop protection keeps your phone safe without sacrificing your style
- Raised screen bumper helps protect the screen
- Pair with an OtterBox Amplify screen protector for total, 360-degree phone protection
- iPhone 11 Pro