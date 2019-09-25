Symmetry Series Clear is the perfect choice when you have nothing to hide. Display your iPhone’s iconic design and showcase your unmistakably unapologetic personality with a clear iPhone case that radiates authenticity.

Ultra-slim profile with a clear design showcases your iPhone and your style

Precision design ensures buttons and mute switch work just like you expect them to

Drop protection keeps your phone safe without sacrificing your style

Raised screen bumper helps protect the screen

iPhone 11