Otterbox Symmetry Series iPhone Case - Clear
Otterbox Symmetry Series iPhone Case - Clear

1 ctUPC: 0066054351265
Symmetry Series Clear is the perfect choice when you have nothing to hide. Display your iPhone’s iconic design and showcase your unmistakably unapologetic personality with a clear iPhone case that radiates authenticity.

  • Ultra-slim profile with a clear design showcases your iPhone and your style
  • Precision design ensures buttons and mute switch work just like you expect them to
  • Drop protection keeps your phone safe without sacrificing your style
  • Raised screen bumper helps protect the screen
  • Pair with an OtterBox Amplify screen protector for total, 360-degree phone protection
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max