Our Specialty™ Bake House Sourdough Artisan Rolls Perspective: front
Our Specialty™ Bake House Sourdough Artisan Rolls Perspective: back
Our Specialty™ Bake House Sourdough Artisan Rolls

6 ctUPC: 0004980020642
Located in AISLE 28

True Artisan bread that is baked using time-honored baking techniques including slow hearth baking on natural stone.

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size100 G
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate30g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein5g10%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

ENRICHED UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SALT, YEAST.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

