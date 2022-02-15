Hover to Zoom
Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Blueberry Pear Smoothie Pouch
14 ozUPC: 0005000068232
Product Details
Every sip of an Outshine® Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie is full of refreshing fruit blended with nonfat yogurt. Made with real fruit and nonfat yogurt, it's the on-the-go smoothie that refreshes you from the inside out.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar9g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.2mg
Potassium160mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pears , Apple Puree Concentrate , Blueberries , Cultured Nonfat Milk , Water , 2% Or Less Of Pectin , Nonfat Milk , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
