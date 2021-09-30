Hover to Zoom
Ovaltine® Chocolate Malt Milk Mix
12 ozUPC: 0075174603361
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
What’s an easy way to get the calcium to help your bones stay strong, and 11 other essential vitamins and minerals? One serving of Ovaltine® mixed with one cup of milk! Together, they provide 40% of the recommended daily value for calcium. Hot or cold, delicious and nutritious! Is that a classic or what?
- A good source of 12 vitamins & minerals
- No artificial flavors or sweeteners
- 99.9% caffeine free