Delicious, creamy chocolate taste kids (and adults) love with vitamins and minerals growing bodies need, OVALTINE Rich Chocolate Mix has a Thanks, Mom! in every glass. OVALTINE has a rich, 110-year heritage as a trusted provider of great tasting, good for you chocolaty milk goodness. OVALTINE makes milk work harder by providing a good source of 12 vitamins and minerals in every serving, including 40% of the recommended daily value of Calcium when OVALTINE is mixed with a 8 ounce cup of milk. OVALTINE delivers great taste with no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and has a third less sugar than the leading chocolate syrup brand as prepared with a cup of milk.

A good source of 12 vitamins and minerals per serving, including Iron, Zinc, and Vitamins A, C, D & E

No artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners

A third less sugar than the leading chocolate syrup brand as prepared with a cup of milk

Tastes delicious in smoothies, baked goods, or sprinkled over ice cream

Great addition to soy, almond, and rice milk.

Kosher Dairy