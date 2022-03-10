Ovaltine® Rich Chocolate Flavored Milk Mix
Product Details
Delicious, creamy chocolate taste kids (and adults) love with vitamins and minerals growing bodies need, OVALTINE Rich Chocolate Mix has a Thanks, Mom! in every glass. OVALTINE has a rich, 110-year heritage as a trusted provider of great tasting, good for you chocolaty milk goodness. OVALTINE makes milk work harder by providing a good source of 12 vitamins and minerals in every serving, including 40% of the recommended daily value of Calcium when OVALTINE is mixed with a 8 ounce cup of milk. OVALTINE delivers great taste with no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and has a third less sugar than the leading chocolate syrup brand as prepared with a cup of milk.
- A good source of 12 vitamins and minerals per serving, including Iron, Zinc, and Vitamins A, C, D & E
- No artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners
- A third less sugar than the leading chocolate syrup brand as prepared with a cup of milk
- Tastes delicious in smoothies, baked goods, or sprinkled over ice cream
- Great addition to soy, almond, and rice milk.
- Kosher Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Beet Juice Color, Whey, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin, Salt.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Ferric Orthophosphate (Iron), Zinc Sulfate, Vitamin E Acetate, Niacinamide, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride), Vitamin A Palmitate, Biotin, Vitamin D3
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
