Ovaltine® Rich Chocolate Flavored Milk Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ovaltine® Rich Chocolate Flavored Milk Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ovaltine® Rich Chocolate Flavored Milk Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ovaltine® Rich Chocolate Flavored Milk Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Ovaltine® Rich Chocolate Flavored Milk Mix

18 ozUPC: 0075174603218
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Delicious, creamy chocolate taste kids (and adults) love with vitamins and minerals growing bodies need, OVALTINE Rich Chocolate Mix has a Thanks, Mom! in every glass. OVALTINE has a rich, 110-year heritage as a trusted provider of great tasting, good for you chocolaty milk goodness. OVALTINE makes milk work harder by providing a good source of 12 vitamins and minerals in every serving, including 40% of the recommended daily value of Calcium when OVALTINE is mixed with a 8 ounce cup of milk. OVALTINE delivers great taste with no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and has a third less sugar than the leading chocolate syrup brand as prepared with a cup of milk.

  • A good source of 12 vitamins and minerals per serving, including Iron, Zinc, and Vitamins A, C, D & E
  • No artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners
  • A third less sugar than the leading chocolate syrup brand as prepared with a cup of milk
  • Tastes delicious in smoothies, baked goods, or sprinkled over ice cream
  • Great addition to soy, almond, and rice milk.
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (11 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Biotin36mcg120%
Calcium110mg8%
Copper0.2mg20%
Iron2.5mg15%
Magnesium30mg8%
Niacin2.4mg15%
Potassium50mg2%
Riboflavin0mg0%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin A170mcg20%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D1.1mcg6%
Vitamin E2.4mg15%
Zinc1.8mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Beet Juice Color, Whey, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin, Salt.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Ferric Orthophosphate (Iron), Zinc Sulfate, Vitamin E Acetate, Niacinamide, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Hydrochloride), Vitamin A Palmitate, Biotin, Vitamin D3

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More