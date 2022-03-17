OWYN Cold Brew Coffee Protein Shake
Product Details
100% Certified Vegan, Gluten-Free: 100% plant-based protein shakes that provide superior health benefits & never compromises on taste. Delicious nutrition.
- 20G Plant Based Protein
- Vegan
- Top 8 Allergen Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, OWYN Protein Blend (Pea Protein, Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein, Organic Flax Oil), Vegetable Fiber, Organic Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Cold brew coffee extract, Natural Flavors, Guar Gum, Monk Fruit Extract, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Greens Blend (Broccoli, Kale, Spinach)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More