OWYN Cookies n' Creamless Protein Shake
12 ct / 12 fl ozUPC: 1085646100835
Product Details
100% Certified Vegan, Gluten-Free: 100% plant-based protein shakes that provide superior health benefits & never compromises on taste. Delicious nutrition.
- 20G Plant Based Protein
- Vegan
- Top 8 Allergen Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeper 12oz bottle
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10%
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, OWYN Protein Blend (Pea Protein, Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein, Organic Flax Oil), Vegetable Fiber, Organic Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Guar Gum, Monk Fruit Extract, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Greens Blend (Broccoli, Kale, Spinach)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More