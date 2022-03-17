OWYN Elite Chocolate Protein Shake
Product Details
100% Certified Vegan, Gluten-Free: 100% plant-based protein shakes that provide superior health benefits & never compromises on taste. Delicious nutrition.
- 35G Plant Based Protein
- Vegan
- Top 8 Allergen Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, OWYN Protein Blend (Pea Protein, Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein, Flaxseed Oil), Gellan Gum/Acacia Gum Blend, Pea Fiber, Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Guar Gum, Monk Fruit Extract, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Natural Chocolate Flavor (Natural Flavor, Black Cocoa), Greens Blend (Broccoli, Kale, Spinach)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
