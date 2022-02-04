Constructed of solid hardwood and wood veneers, this kitchen island is designed for longevity. The handsome raised panel doors and drawer fronts provide the ultimate in style to dress up any culinary space. Great for food preparation, the butcher block top is a plus in any kitchen. Fully functional doors and drawers on both sides of the cabinet provide beauty and convenience. Behind the doors, you will find adjustable shelves and an abundance of storage space for objects you’d prefer to keep hidden. Deep push-through drawers are great for holding essential items, such as utensils or storage containers. Style, function, and quality make this kitchen island a wise addition to your home.Features : Finish: White; Material: MDF, Birch Veneer 53.333%, P2 Particle Board, Birch Veneer 6.667%, Solid Rubberwood 40%; Includes 24"" black X-back stools; Fully functional doors and drawers on both sides; Butcher block top; 2 towel bars; Beautiful raised panel doors, drawers, and side panels; Brushed nickel hardware; Carved column accents; 2 adjustable shelves behind doors. Specifications : Product Dimensions : (Kitchen Island) 35.75"" H x 47.75"" W x 23"" D; Stool Dimensions : 41"" H x 18.25"" W x 18.13"" D; Product Weight : 168 lbs; Number of Doors : 2; Number of Drawers : 2; Number of Shelves : 7.