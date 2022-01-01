Hover to Zoom
Oxford® School Grade Twin Pocket Folders with Fasteners
1 ctUPC: 5007878750764
Purchase Options
Product Details
Economy weight paper for extra value. Metal Fasteners hold 3-hole punched paper. Pocket Folders store up to 135 sheets of letter sized paper. Fasteners prevent important papers from falling out. Die-cut business card holder on inside pocket. 100 per box in assorted colors.
- Acid free, economy weight paper
- Assorted colors
- Hold 135 sheets of letter size paper (85 in Fasteners, 25 Per Pocket)
- Fasteners hold 3 hole punch paper
- Die cut business card holder on inside pocket