Economy weight paper for extra value. Metal Fasteners hold 3-hole punched paper. Pocket Folders store up to 135 sheets of letter sized paper. Fasteners prevent important papers from falling out. Die-cut business card holder on inside pocket. 100 per box in assorted colors.

Acid free, economy weight paper

Assorted colors

Hold 135 sheets of letter size paper (85 in Fasteners, 25 Per Pocket)

Fasteners hold 3 hole punch paper

Die cut business card holder on inside pocket