Oxford® School Grade Twin Pocket Folders with Fasteners Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Oxford® School Grade Twin Pocket Folders with Fasteners Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Oxford® School Grade Twin Pocket Folders with Fasteners

1 ctUPC: 5007878750764
Purchase Options

Product Details

Economy weight paper for extra value. Metal Fasteners hold 3-hole punched paper. Pocket Folders store up to 135 sheets of letter sized paper. Fasteners prevent important papers from falling out. Die-cut business card holder on inside pocket. 100 per box in assorted colors.

  • Acid free, economy weight paper
  • Assorted colors
  • Hold 135 sheets of letter size paper (85 in Fasteners, 25 Per Pocket)
  • Fasteners hold 3 hole punch paper
  • Die cut business card holder on inside pocket