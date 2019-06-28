The OXO Good Grips 2.8-Quart POP Big Square Short Container is an environment designed to keep air out and freshness in. Being stackable and transparent, the container makes it easy to track down just what you're looking for, without any difficulty from within your cupboard or fridge.

OXO POP 2.0 Lid with Magnetic Gasket

Prevents food build up inside the lid

Compatible with the OXO POP Accessories

Size: 2.8 qt