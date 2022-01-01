OXO Good Grips Medium Rectangular Pop Container - 2.7 qt Perspective: front
OXO Good Grips Medium Rectangular Pop Container - 2.7 qt Perspective: back
OXO Good Grips Medium Rectangular Pop Container - 2.7 qt

2.7 qtUPC: 0071981268501
The OXO Good Grips 2.7-Qt Rectangle Medium POP container is a great size for holding many pantry staples, including rice, beans, and snacks. An airtight seal ensures your ingredients stay fresh while the pop-up button makes operation easy.

Features:

  • New OXO POP 2.0 Lid with Magnetic Gasket
  • Prevents Food Build Up Inside the Lid
  • Compatible with the OXO POP Accessories
  • Kid Friendly
  • Space-Saving and Stackable