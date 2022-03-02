Hover to Zoom
OXO Soft Works Magnetic All-Purpose Clips
4 pkUPC: 0071981201648
OXO Good Grips Magnetic All-Purpose Clips are ideal for securing bags of snacks, frozen foods and more. The Clips can also be used to hang dish towels, notepads, calendars or loose papers. Each Clip has a non-slip mouth that provides a strong grip, as well as a powerful magnet on the back. Or use the convenient hole to hang the Clips from a nail, hook, peg or line. Set of four.