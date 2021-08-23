The OXO SoftWorks Ratcheting Pineapple Slicer easily cores and cuts whole pineapple, leaving perfect rings and a refillable shell. Use the on-Slicer markings to measure the distance to the pineapple's bottom. Next, cut off the pineapple top, stand it upright and continuously twist the Slicer into the fruit without piercing the base. A ratcheting handle means you won't have to reorient your hand with each twist. The handle also features a soft, comfortable non-slip grip that separates from the yellow shaft for easy cleaning. The sharp blade works with most pineapple sizes and the compact Slicer is dishwasher safe and simple to store when not in use.