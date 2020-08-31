Hover to Zoom
OXO Soft Works Winged Corkscrew - Black
1 ctUPC: 0071981281751
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 5
Product Details
The OXO SoftWorks Corkscrew features a non-stick screw that slides smoothly into corks, taking the strain off your hands. A wide, comfortable non-slip knob turns to lift the die-cast zinc wings. Once they're fully engaged, simply push down and watch the cork glide out of the bottle neck. Use the SoftWorks Corkscrew to uncork vinegar, olive oil and more.
- Quickly remove corks
- Comfort grip twist
- Stores easily in a kitchen drawer