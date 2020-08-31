The OXO SoftWorks Corkscrew features a non-stick screw that slides smoothly into corks, taking the strain off your hands. A wide, comfortable non-slip knob turns to lift the die-cast zinc wings. Once they're fully engaged, simply push down and watch the cork glide out of the bottle neck. Use the SoftWorks Corkscrew to uncork vinegar, olive oil and more.

Quickly remove corks

Comfort grip twist

Stores easily in a kitchen drawer