OXO Soft Works Y Vegetable Peeler - Black
1 ctUPC: 0071981281051
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 5
Product Details
Whether you're peeling mangos, potatoes or carrots, this OXO Softworks Y Peeler will keep you cooking with comfortable convenience. This stainless-steel peeler features a Y-shaped frame with a soft-grip handle, providing a secure grip and ergonomic control while you peel. The stainless-steel blade provides reliable peeling results, whether you're preparing a fruit salad or peeling an apple. This y-shaped peeler is dishwasher-safe for extra cleaning convenience.
- Built-in potato eyer
- Soft comfortable grip
- Handy hole for hanging