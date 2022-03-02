Whether you're peeling mangos, potatoes or carrots, this OXO Softworks Y Peeler will keep you cooking with comfortable convenience. This stainless-steel peeler features a Y-shaped frame with a soft-grip handle, providing a secure grip and ergonomic control while you peel. The stainless-steel blade provides reliable peeling results, whether you're preparing a fruit salad or peeling an apple. This y-shaped peeler is dishwasher-safe for extra cleaning convenience.

Built-in potato eyer

Soft comfortable grip

Handy hole for hanging