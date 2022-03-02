Whether you're fond of thin cutlets or like your meat as tender as butter, the SoftWorks Meat Tenderizer is a great two-in-one tool. The die-cast zinc head includes a flat side for pounding, and a textured side for tenderizing. The textured side features rows of pyramid-shaped teeth. The soft, comfortable handle offers a non-slip grip, even when wet. Great for beef, pork, chicken and other meats. Hand-wash only.

Soft, comfortable, non-slip handle

Handy hanging hook