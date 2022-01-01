This three-in-one tool is the perfect solution for quick meal prep. With three blades, you can do almost any kitchen task without having to dirty an arsenal of kitchen tools.

. Spiralizer, slicer, medium grater and coarse grater in one convenient tool. Spiralizer creates uniform vegetable noodles. Medium grater creates fluffy shavings of hard cheeses, chocolate and more. Coarse grater is perfect for semi-soft cheeses, butter, onions and more. Slicer yields consistent slices of cucumbers, zucchini and more2 lbs