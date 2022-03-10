Oxylife Oxygen with Colloidal Silver and Aloe Vera Unflavored Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Oxylife Oxygen with Colloidal Silver and Aloe Vera Unflavored

16 fl ozUPC: 0069798301582
Purchase Options

Product Details

Delicious Oxylife Products Oxygen with Colloidal Silver and Aloe Vera Unflavored for energy and detoxification. OxyLife''s Stabilized oxygen with colloidal silver provides concentrated, stabilized oxygen in a hypoallergenic, completely safe and good-tasting liquid which is absorbed in minutes directly into the bloodstream. Based on colloidal silver''s long history as an agent which destroys bacteria, viruses and fungi on contact, we have added 8 ppm colloidal silver to this product, making OxyLife''s Stabilized oxygen with colloidial silver your best choice for energy and detoxification.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Purified Water , Aloe Vera , Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide , Colloidal Silver ( 8 Ppm ) and Stevia .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More