Delicious Oxylife Products Oxygen with Colloidal Silver and Aloe Vera Unflavored for energy and detoxification. OxyLife''s Stabilized oxygen with colloidal silver provides concentrated, stabilized oxygen in a hypoallergenic, completely safe and good-tasting liquid which is absorbed in minutes directly into the bloodstream. Based on colloidal silver''s long history as an agent which destroys bacteria, viruses and fungi on contact, we have added 8 ppm colloidal silver to this product, making OxyLife''s Stabilized oxygen with colloidial silver your best choice for energy and detoxification.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.