Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc is the wine that started it all. Which happened to win the best Sauvignon Blanc in the world. Its brilliant clarity, extraordinary aromatic flavors, and refreshing zest are both thrilling and enthralling. Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc features enticing citrus notes and tropical flavors – youthful, elegant, and fresh with a lingering, zesty finish.

Stunningly aromatic tropical fruits and bright citrus notes, with a refreshingly zesty finish

Ideal as an aperitif or perfectly matched with raw and grilled seafood, Cajun and spicy dishes, and fresh Asian flavors

From New Zealand's largest and most renowned wine growing region