Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Honey, Chili Paste (Red Chili Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Ethyl Alcohol), Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of: Garlic, Oyster Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Oyster Extractives [Oyster, Water, Salt], Modified Corn Starch, Caramel Color), White Wine, Ginger, Salt, Canola Oil, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More