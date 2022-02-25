P.F. Chang's Chili Honey Sauce Perspective: front
P.F. Chang's Chili Honey Sauce

14 ozUPC: 0003100067096
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoons (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Honey, Chili Paste (Red Chili Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Salt), Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Ethyl Alcohol), Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Less Than 2% of: Garlic, Oyster Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Oyster Extractives [Oyster, Water, Salt], Modified Corn Starch, Caramel Color), White Wine, Ginger, Salt, Canola Oil, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
