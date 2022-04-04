P.F. Chang's Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce
Product Details
Create restaurant-style dishes at home with P.F. Chang's Home Menu Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce. Creamy mayo meets spicy sriracha and smoky chipotle in this tasty sauce that is great for topping sandwiches, burgers or sushi, or as a dipping sauce for your favorite appetizers. Made with quality ingredients, it adds spicy flavor to your favorite Asian food. Try it with some of our tasty sides or entrees for a quick and easy restaurant-inspired meal that is sure to be a hit with the whole family. P.F. Chang's Home Menu: STAY IN. EAT LIKE YOU DIDN'T.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Sriracha Sauce (Cayenne Pepper Puree [Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Acetic Acid], Water, Honey, Sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Xanthan Gum), Rice Vinegar, Egg Yolks, Less Than 2% of: Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Salt, Acetic Acid, Ground Mustard Seed, Turmeric, Citric Acid), Lime Juice (Lime Juice, Ascorbic Acid [Preservative]). Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Salt, With Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Rosemary Extract, Disodium EDTA and Natamycin To Protect Quality.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
