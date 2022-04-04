P.F. Chang's Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce Perspective: front
P.F. Chang's Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce Perspective: back
P.F. Chang's Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce Perspective: left
P.F. Chang's Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce Perspective: right
P.F. Chang's Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce

10 ozUPC: 0003100032831
Product Details

Create restaurant-style dishes at home with P.F. Chang's Home Menu Sriracha Mayo Dynamite Hot Sauce. Creamy mayo meets spicy sriracha and smoky chipotle in this tasty sauce that is great for topping sandwiches, burgers or sushi, or as a dipping sauce for your favorite appetizers. Made with quality ingredients, it adds spicy flavor to your favorite Asian food. Try it with some of our tasty sides or entrees for a quick and easy restaurant-inspired meal that is sure to be a hit with the whole family. P.F. Chang's Home Menu: STAY IN. EAT LIKE YOU DIDN'T.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Sriracha Sauce (Cayenne Pepper Puree [Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Acetic Acid], Water, Honey, Sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Xanthan Gum), Rice Vinegar, Egg Yolks, Less Than 2% of: Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Salt, Acetic Acid, Ground Mustard Seed, Turmeric, Citric Acid), Lime Juice (Lime Juice, Ascorbic Acid [Preservative]). Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Salt, With Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Rosemary Extract, Disodium EDTA and Natamycin To Protect Quality.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.