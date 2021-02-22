Pace® Mild Chunky Salsa
Product Details
Made with hand-picked jalapenos, Pace Chunky Mild Salsa adds excitement to every dish. Tomatoes and onions add bold Southwest flavor to this mild salsa that's also gluten-free. Whether you're using it to dip or in your favorite recipe, Pace salsa is the perfect pantry staple.
- Mild salsa with bold flavor
- All of the pepper flavor, none of the bite
- Perfect for eating as a dip with tortilla chips
- Great for cooking add to quesadillas or enchiladas
- Keep a jar on hand for taco night
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Jalapeno Peppers, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Garlic, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More