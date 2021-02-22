Made with hand-picked jalapenos, Pace Chunky Mild Salsa adds excitement to every dish. Tomatoes and onions add bold Southwest flavor to this mild salsa that's also gluten-free. Whether you're using it to dip or in your favorite recipe, Pace salsa is the perfect pantry staple.

Mild salsa with bold flavor

All of the pepper flavor, none of the bite

Perfect for eating as a dip with tortilla chips

Great for cooking add to quesadillas or enchiladas

Keep a jar on hand for taco night