Pace® Mild Chunky Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0004156514016
Product Details

Made with hand-picked jalapenos, Pace Chunky Mild Salsa adds excitement to every dish. Tomatoes and onions add bold Southwest flavor to this mild salsa that's also gluten-free. Whether you're using it to dip or in your favorite recipe, Pace salsa is the perfect pantry staple.

  • Mild salsa with bold flavor
  • All of the pepper flavor, none of the bite
  • Perfect for eating as a dip with tortilla chips
  • Great for cooking add to quesadillas or enchiladas
  • Keep a jar on hand for taco night

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Jalapeno Peppers, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Garlic, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
