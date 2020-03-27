Pace® Mild Picante Salsa Perspective: front
Pace® Mild Picante Salsa Perspective: back
Pace® Mild Picante Salsa Perspective: left
Pace® Mild Picante Salsa Perspective: right
Pace® Mild Picante Salsa Perspective: top
Pace® Mild Picante Salsa Perspective: bottom
Pace® Mild Picante Salsa

24 ozUPC: 0004156500027
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Pace Mild Picante Sauce will add that kick to any ordinary meal whether it's dinner time or snacks with friends and family. Tomatoes, chunks of savory onions and hand-picked jalapenos are smoothly blended together for an unforgettable taste. Complement your favorite chicken, beef, pork and fish dishes or keep it simple as dipping sauce.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Dehydrated Onions, Salt, Garlic, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.