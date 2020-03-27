Pace® Mild Picante Salsa
Pace Mild Picante Sauce will add that kick to any ordinary meal whether it's dinner time or snacks with friends and family. Tomatoes, chunks of savory onions and hand-picked jalapenos are smoothly blended together for an unforgettable taste. Complement your favorite chicken, beef, pork and fish dishes or keep it simple as dipping sauce.
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Dehydrated Onions, Salt, Garlic, Natural Flavoring.
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
