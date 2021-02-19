Pace Mild Picante Sauce
Product Details
PaceMild Picante Sauce will add that kick to any ordinary meal whether it's dinnertime or snacks with friends and family. Pace® Picante sauce adds excitement to your everyday meals with its perfect balance of smooth, flavorful sauce and crisp vegetables that is unlike any sauce you've ever tasted. Smoothly blended tomatoes, chunks of savory onions and, of course, our famously hand-picked jalapenos make Pace Picante sauce the perfect ingredient or dip.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Dehydrated Onions, Salt, Garlic, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More