Pace Mild Picante Sauce
64 ozUPC: 0004156500057
Located in AISLE 7
Smoothly blended tomatoes, chunks of savory onions and of course our famously fresh, hand-picked jalapenos, make Pace Picante sauce the perfect ingredient or dip.
- Mild
- Calories 10
- 0g Sat Fat
- 230mg Sodium
- 2grams Total Sugars
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Dehydrated Onions, Salt, Garlic, Natural Flavoring
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
