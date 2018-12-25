Hover to Zoom
Pace Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa
24 ozUPC: 0004156514124
Product Details
Pace salsa uses the finest ingredients, like specially bred, hand-picked jalapenos, to deliver consistent crisp texture with just the right amount of kick.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Jalapeno Peppers, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Natural Flavoring, Garlic Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
