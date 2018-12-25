Pace® Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa Perspective: front
Pace® Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa

64 ozUPC: 0004156514164
When it comes to Pace salsa, jalapenos are king. In our Pace Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa, tomatoes, hand-picked jalapeno peppers and onions come together to pack bold Southwest flavor that will thrill those looking for a kick. Add this medium salsa to spice up dishes like tacos, chicken, or eggs, or simply just use to dip. Make it Saucy!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Jalapeno Peppers, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Garlic, Natural Flavoring

Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

