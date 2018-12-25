Pace® Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa
Product Details
When it comes to Pace salsa, jalapenos are king. In our Pace Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa, tomatoes, hand-picked jalapeno peppers and onions come together to pack bold Southwest flavor that will thrill those looking for a kick. Add this medium salsa to spice up dishes like tacos, chicken, or eggs, or simply just use to dip. Make it Saucy!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (Water, Crushed Tomato Concentrate), Jalapeno Peppers, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Garlic, Natural Flavoring
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More