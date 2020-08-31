This nourishing eye cream is your time machine for youthful-looking skin. Rich without feeling heavy, the vegan collagen* infused eye cream is easily absorbed into skin. Packed with additional skin-loving ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, flower extracts and caffeine, to boost hydration and help the delicate skin around your eye feel supported and energized. For all and aging skin types.

*We use real collagen proteins produced through a plant-based fermentation process that uses zero animal inputs while demonstration its equivalence to animal-derived collagens through structural, biochemical, physical and biological properties.