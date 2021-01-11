Pacific Foods Organic Cream of Cauliflower Condensed Soup is as versatile as it is delicious. A savory base of cauliflower combined with garlic and cream deliver a delicious, robust flavor that your family is sure to love. This soup is great as a base for soups, casseroles and sauces.

Made with organic ingredients

Nopreservatives, additives and GMOs

Great as a base for soups, casseroles and sauces

Mix soup with equal parts milk or water and either microwave or heat on a stovetop