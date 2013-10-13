Hover to Zoom
Pacific Foods Organic Beef Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0005260305444
Product Details
Organic beef from cattle that is raised on a strict vegetarian diet is what makes our Organic Beef Broth as good as it gets. We simmer it with onions and garlic, capturing a rich and complex flavor worthy of your favorite soups and stews.
Benefits:
- Bold Beef Flavor
- Get Creative In The Kitchen
- Add Soy, Ginger And Green Onions For Tasty Ramen
- Add A Dash Of Extra Flavor To Risottos
- Use In A Marinade For Your Next Barbecue
- Substitute In Place Of Water For Your Next Stew
- 1 Step Easy Open Cap
- Gluten And Fat Free
- Usda Organic
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Beef*, Sea Salt, Cane Sugar*, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Onion Powder*, Garlic Powder*, Caramel Color*, Black Pepper*.*Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
