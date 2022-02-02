Pacific Foods Organic Chicken with Wild Rice Soup: we’ve taken the classic recipe and elevated its flavor by using the finest ingredients available. Our chefs combine tender organic chicken, wild and brown rice, and a variety of organically grown vegetables with a delicate blend of parsley and other seasonings to elevate the flavor of this classic recipe. Have a warm bowl with a green salad, and you'll have a meal that tastes delicious and feels like home.

At Pacific Foods, we believe that making foods we're proud of is as much about the ingredients we use as it is about the actual recipe. We steer clear of additives, preservatives and common allergens, and GMOs. The way we see it, nature knows how foods should taste, and we just try to follow her lead.