Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Butternut Squash Soup
32 fl ozUPC: 0005260304180
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Harvested each fall, Pacific's Creamy Butternut Squash Soup is simmered slowly to bring out its natural sweetness and smooth texture. Ginger, onion, and garlic mingle with cinnamon and nutmeg for a creamy, flavorful soup with a hint of nuttiness.
- Rich and full of flavor
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar6g
Protein3g
Calcium33mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium227mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Butternut Squash Puree*, Water, Soy Base (Water, Soybeans*), Cane Sugar*, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil*, Sea Salt, Rice Flour*, Natural Flavor, Spices*, Onion Powder*, Garlic Powder*.*Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More