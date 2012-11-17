Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 2.56%

Sodium 490mg 21.3%

Total Carbohydrate 18g 6.55% Dietary Fiber 4g 14.29% Sugar 6g

Protein 3g

Calcium 33mg 2%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 227mg 4%