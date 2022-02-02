Hover to Zoom
Pacific Foods Organic Free Range Chicken Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0005260305425
Product Details
Pacific Organic Free Range Chicken Broth is the perfect combination of organic free range chicken, sea salt, and just the right amount of seasonings that makes our organic chicken broth so rich and full of flavor.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken*, Rosemary Extract* [Antioxidant]) *, Chicken Flavor (Chicken Flavor*, Sea Salt) *, Sea Salt, Cane Sugar*, Onion Powder*, Turmeric Extract*.*Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More