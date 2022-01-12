Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Pacific Foods® Organic Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
10.5 ozUPC: 0005260327765
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Pacific Foods® Organic Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup is as versatile as it is delicious. A savory base of mushrooms combined with garlic and cream deliver a delicious, robust flavor that your family is sure to love. This soup is great as a base for soups, casseroles and sauces.
- Made with organic ingredients
- Nopreservatives, additives and GMOs
- Great as a base for soups, casseroles and sauces
- Mix soup with equal parts milk or water and either microwave or heat on a stovetop
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium640mg27.83%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Potassium60mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms*.Cream*, Cornstarch*, Rice Flour*, Seasalt, Garlic Powder*, Onion Powder*.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More