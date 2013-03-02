Hover to Zoom
Pacific Foods™ Organic Hearty Tomato Bisque Soup
17.6 ozUPC: 0005260305490
Pacific Foods Organic Hearty Tomato Bisque starts with a velvety smooth organic tomato base and hearty chunks of vine-ripened organic tomatoes. It's finished with fresh organic cream from local Oregon dairies and a touch of garlic. Simple, yet so delicious!
- Hearty chunks of ripe organic tomatoes in a velvety smooth organic tomato base
- Fresh organic cream from local dairies, finished with a touch of garlic
- Vegetarian and Gluten Free
- Just heat in microwave or on the stovetop
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24.36%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium1340mg58.26%
Total Carbohydrate38g13.82%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar23g
Protein6g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron1.9mg10%
Potassium970mg20%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes*, Tomato Juice*, Citric Acid) *, Tomato Paste*, Cream*, Cane Sugar*, Cornstarch*, Sea Salt, Sodium Citrate, Garlic Puree*, Onions*.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
